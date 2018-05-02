Why Wayfair Inc Stock Is Soaring Today

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W ) stock was on the rise today after the company released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2018.

Source: Shutterstock

Wayfair Inc’s earnings report for the first quarter of the year includes revenue of $1.40 billion. This is up from its revenue of $960.83 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior. It also comes in well above Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $1.36 billion for the quarter, making it a boon to W stock.

The strong revenue from Wayfair Inc for the first quarter of the year is the result of a few things. The first is that the company saw its active users for the quarter grow to 11,795 from 8,855 in the first quarter of the previous year. It also saw the average order value for the quarter increase to $236 from $223 for the same time last year.

During the first quarter of 2018, Wayfair Inc reported losses per share of 91 cents. This is wider than the company’s losses per share of 46 cents reported in the first quarter of 2017. It also just barely wasn’t able to reach analysts’ losses per share estimate of 90 cents for the period.

Net loss reported by Wayfair Inc for the first quarter of the year came in at $107.78 million. This is a bigger net loss than the $56.54 million reported for the same time last year.

Wayfair Inc’s operating loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $103.07 million. The online retailer of products for the home reported an operating loss of $56.21 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

W stock was up 14% as of noon Wednesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.