When Is Memorial Day 2018? What’s Open? What’s Closed?

When is Memorial Day 2018?

This year’s iteration of the holiday will take place on Monday, May 28 and the day is designed to honor the U.S. military veterans that have died in the line of duty. A number of events take place throughout most major cities and towns across the U.S., while even smaller towns celebrate the day with their own special gatherings and events.

A lot of places will close down on Memorial Day due to the fact that it is a national holiday, including post offices across the nation, which means that there will be no regular mail service in the country. Most banks will also shutter their doors on the holiday, while others will remain open as it is on a bank-by-bank basis, so make sure to call your local bank to see if it will be open on the day.

There’s still plenty to do on Memorial Day as many grocery stores and supermarkets will remain open to ensure that people can still get something nice to cook for the family on the day. A lot of malls and stores will also remain open, so make sure you call to check the hours as you may be dealing with holiday hours.

The same applies to plenty of major mass transit locations, which will follow holiday schedules, also known as Sunday schedules. Parking meters are also likely to be enforced more than usual on the day because of the traffic.

Check with your local school as well as many will be closed, while a lot of public agencies will also be closed.