Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Stock Soared as the Company Topped Q1 Estimates

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM ) posted strong quarterly earnings results in its latest financial report, which came in well ahead of Wall Street’s expectations.

The application manufacturer announced a bottom line of $45.17 million for its first quarter of fiscal 2018, or 54 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company posted a net income of $39.56 million, or 45 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $56.37 million, or 67 cents per share. Wall Street was calling for the company to bring in adjusted earnings of 57 cents per share, according to data compiled by Zacks Investment Research.

The company’s revenue increased by about 8.1% compared to the year-ago quarter, reaching $1.20 billion from the $1.11 billion it posted in that quarter. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was better than the $1.16 billion that analysts were projecting, according to data compiled by Zacks.

For its second quarter of fiscal 2018, the company is calling for adjusted earnings in the range of 60 cents to 70 cents per share, as well as revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.275 billion. For its full year, Williams-Sonoma predicts adjusted earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.25 per share, while revenue is slated to be in the range of $5.495 billion to $5.655 billion.

WSM stock was up about 4% during regular trading hours, but the company’s earnings results were mostly reflected in its after-hours 14.7%.