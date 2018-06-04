4 Notable Dividend Increases From the Past Week

The S&P 500 Index edged higher last week after investors reacted positively to another strong report on the U.S. labor market. With corporate profits heading higher, several companies rewarded shareholders with news of fresh dividend raises.

Four notable dividend stocks rewarded shareholders with dividend increases over the last week. This included a business development company, a mortgage REIT, and a global manufacturer of industrial equipment.

Here are four dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Notable Dividend Increases

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE ) increased its quarterly dividend by 15%, raising its payment to 69 cents per share from 60 cents. Shareholders of record as of June 29 will receive their higher dividends on August 1 from the farm and construction equipment manufacturer. DE shares will be ex-dividend on June 28.

DE Dividend Yield: 1.82%

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR ) announced a 3% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing it from 31.5 cents per share to 32.5 cents. Shareholders of record as of June 11 will receive their higher dividends on July 2 from the mortgage real estate investment trust. LADR shares will be ex-dividend on June 8.

LADR Dividend Yield: 8.28%

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE: SAR ) raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, increasing it from 50 cents per share to 51 cents. Shareholders of record as of June 15 will receive dividends from the business development company on June 27. The company’s shares trade ex-dividend on June 14.

SAR Dividend Yield: 8.84%

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE ) moved its quarterly dividend higher by 14%, increasing it from 14 cents per share to 16 cents. The homeowner’s insurance provider will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of July 2 on July 16. UVE shares trade ex-dividend on June 29.

UVE Dividend Yield: 1.79%

As of this writing, Brian Bollinger had no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

