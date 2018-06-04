4 Top Prudential Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

Prudential Investments, now known as PGIM Investments, had more than $1 trillion of assets under management as 31 May 2018. This segment of Prudential Financial, Inc. provides a variety of funds, ranging from open and closed-end funds to equity and fixed-income funds.

The company has been operating in the market for more than 135 years. Prudential Investments currently offers its services through 15 offices in 15 different countries over four continents.

The fund manager has more than 1,100 investment professionals, at least 300 senior executives and portfolio managers, and more than 700 permanent and rotational analysts. Its experienced workforce provides solutions to investors on protection from market volatility and generation of capital gains.

The investment professionals of the company are also involved in managing assets of major corporations and pension funds worldwide.

Below we share with you four top-ranked Prudential Investments mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Top Prudential Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio: Prudential QMA Small-Cap Value Fund (TSVAX)

Prudential QMA Small-Cap Value Fund (MUTF: TSVAX ) invests a bulk of its assets in equity securities of small-cap companies whose market-cap falls within the range of either the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 index or the Russell 2000 index. The fund may also invest around one-fourth of its assets in REITs. Prudential QMA Small-Cap Value A has one-year annualized returns of 13.4%.

As of April 2018, TSVAX held 302 issues, with 1.14% of its assets invested in Stifel Financial Corp.

Top Prudential Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio: Prudential QMA Large-Cap Core Equity Fund (PTMAX)

Prudential QMA Large-Cap Core Equity Fund (MUTF: PTMAX ) invests a huge portion of its assets in equity and related securities of large-cap domestic companies. The fund’s advisor bottom-up investment method that is driven quantitatively. PTMAX seeks capital growth for the long run. Prudential QMA Large-Cap Core Equity A has one-year annualized returns of 17.1%.

PTMAX has an expense ratio of 0.74% compared with the category average of 0.79%.

Top Prudential Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio: Prudential Muni High Income Fund (PHIZX)

Prudential Muni High Income Fund (MUTF: PHIZX ) invests a major part of its assets in fixed-income securities like municipal bonds that are issued by municipalities and states. The fund mainly focuses on bonds that offer interest income exempted from regular federal income tax. PHIZX may also invest in municipal bonds whose interest income is subjected to the federal alternative minimum tax. Prudential Muni High Income Z has one-year annualized returns of 3.8%.

Susan M. Courtney is one of the fund managers of PHIZX since 2005.

Top Prudential Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio: Prudential Jennison Mid-Cap Growth Fund (PEEAX)

Prudential Jennison Mid-Cap Growth Fund (MUTF: PEEAX ) invests a large chunk of its assets in equity and related securities of mid-cap companies, which have above-average growth prospects. PEEAX seeks appreciation of capital for the long run. Prudential Jennison Mid-Cap Growth A has one-year annualized returns of 3.8%.

PEEAX has an expense ratio of 1.06% compared with the category average of 1.26%.

