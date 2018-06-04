4 Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 20th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20th:
PetMed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS): This pet pharmacy operator, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI): This health services organization, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings advancing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI): This operator in the automotive retail industry, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Xcerra Corporation (NASDAQ:XCRA): This semiconductor equipment provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings advancing 4% over the last 60 days.
