4 Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 20th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20th:

PetMed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS ): This pet pharmacy operator, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.1% over the last 60 days.

PetMed Express, Inc. Price and Consensus PetMed Express has a PEG ratio 1.97, compared with 4.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PetMed Express, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 20th: Cigna Corporation ( CI )

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI ): This health services organization, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings advancing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Cigna Corporation Price and Consensus Cigna has a PEG ratio 1.09, compared with 1.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cigna Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 20th: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. ( GPI )

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI ): This operator in the automotive retail industry, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus Group 1 Automotive has a PEG ratio 1.21, compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 20th: Xcerra Corporation ( XCRA )

Xcerra Corporation (NASDAQ: XCRA ): This semiconductor equipment provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings advancing 4% over the last 60 days.

Xcerra Corporation Price and Consensus Xcerra has a PEG ratio 1.13, compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Xcerra Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

