4 Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20th:

Toyota (NYSE: TM ): This auto manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.85%, compared with the industry average of 1.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.87%.

Toyota Motor Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 20th: Buckle (BKE)

Buckle (NYSE: BKE ): This retailer of casual apparel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.72%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 20th: Big 5 Sporting Goods ( BGFV )

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV ): This sporting goods retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Price and Consensus This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.10%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.14%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 20th: Nutrisystem ( NTRI )

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ: NTRI ): This weight management services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2% over the last 60 days.

NutriSystem Inc Price and Consensus This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.62%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.27%.

NutriSystem Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

