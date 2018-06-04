4 Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20th:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL ): This less-than-truckload motor carrier has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings advancing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Price and Consensus Old Dominion Freight Line’s shares gained 5.6% over the last one month higher than the S&P 500’s increase of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Price

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 20th: New Media Investment Group ( NEWM )

New Media Investment Group (NYSE: NEWM ): This publishing company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

New Media Investment Group Inc. Price and Consensus New Media Investment Group’s shares gained 8.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

New Media Investment Group Inc. Price

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 20th: Saia ( SAIA )

Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA ): This transportation company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings advancing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Saia, Inc. Price and Consensus Saia’s shares gained 1.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Saia, Inc. Price

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 20th: OraSure Technologies ( OSUR )

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR ): This seller of oral fluid diagnostic products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus OraSure Technologies’ shares gained 9.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. Price

