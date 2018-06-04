4 Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20th:
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL): This less-than-truckload motor carrier has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings advancing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM): This publishing company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA): This transportation company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings advancing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR): This seller of oral fluid diagnostic products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
Today’s Stocks from Zacks’ Hottest Strategies
It’s hard to believe, even for us at Zacks. But while the market gained +21.9% in 2017, our top stock-picking screens have returned +115.0%, +109.3%, +104.9%, +98.6%, and +67.1%.
And this outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. Over the years it has been remarkably consistent. From 2000 – 2017, the composite yearly average gain for these strategies has beaten the market more than 19X over. Maybe even more remarkable is the fact that we’re willing to share their latest stocks with you without cost or obligation.