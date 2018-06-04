4 Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20th:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT ): This steel manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus ArcelorMittal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.40, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ArcelorMittal PE Ratio (TTM)

Compare Brokers

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 20th: Chemours Co (CC) Chemours Co (NYSE: CC ): This chemical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6% over the last 60 days.

Chemours Company (The) Price and Consensus Chemours has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.55, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Chemours Company (The) PE Ratio (TTM)

Compare Brokers

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 20th: Steel Dynamics ( STLD )

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD ): This steel products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus Steel Dynamics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.49, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Compare Brokers

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 20th: Rayonier Advanced Materials ( RYAM )

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM ): This manufacturer of cellulose specialty products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Today’s Stocks from Zacks’ Hottest Strategies

It’s hard to believe, even for us at Zacks. But while the market gained +21.9% in 2017, our top stock-picking screens have returned +115.0%, +109.3%, +104.9%, +98.6%, and +67.1%.

And this outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. Over the years it has been remarkably consistent. From 2000 – 2017, the composite yearly average gain for these strategies has beaten the market more than 19X over. Maybe even more remarkable is the fact that we’re willing to share their latest stocks with you without cost or obligation.

See Them Free>>