Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Buy > 4 Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 20th

4 Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 20th

By Zacks Equity Research, Zacks Investment Research

http://bit.ly/2tb2bq4

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20th:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT): This steel manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus

ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus

ArcelorMittal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.40, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ArcelorMittal PE Ratio (TTM)

ArcelorMittal PE Ratio (TTM)


Compare Brokers

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 20th: Chemours Co (CC)

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC): This chemical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6% over the last 60 days.

Chemours Company (The) Price and Consensus

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 20th: Chemours Co (CC)

Chemours has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.55, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Chemours Company (The) PE Ratio (TTM)

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 20th: Chemours Co (CC)


Compare Brokers

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 20th: Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD): This steel products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 20th: Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.49, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 20th: Steel Dynamics (STLD)


Compare Brokers

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 20th: Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM): This manufacturer of cellulose specialty products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 20th: Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.87, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 20th: Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

 

Today’s Stocks from Zacks’ Hottest Strategies

It’s hard to believe, even for us at Zacks. But while the market gained +21.9% in 2017, our top stock-picking screens have returned +115.0%, +109.3%, +104.9%, +98.6%, and +67.1%.

And this outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. Over the years it has been remarkably consistent. From 2000 – 2017, the composite yearly average gain for these strategies has beaten the market more than 19X over. Maybe even more remarkable is the fact that we’re willing to share their latest stocks with you without cost or obligation.

See Them Free>>

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/06/4-top-ranked-value-stocks-buy-june-20th-ggsyn/.

©2018 InvestorPlace Media, LLC