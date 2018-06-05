5 ETFs to Benefit From 6-Year High U.S. Inflation

Consumer prices in the United States grew 2.8% year over year in May 2018, above market expectations of 2.7%. It also marked the highest inflation rate since February 2012. Higher cost of gasoline and shelter led to the estimate beat.

Sequentially, consumer prices grew 0.2%, in line with expectations and data recorded in April. Barring food and energy, prices went up 0.2% in May, higher than 0.1% in April but in line with market forecasts.

Inflation has been on an uptrend recently thanks mainly to higher oil prices. WTI crude ETF United States Oil (NYSEARCA: USO ) is up about 11% this year as concerns over supply crunch are doing rounds.

The Fed also showed confidence in the built-up over PCE inflation over the medium term. PCE inflation expectations were upped from 1.9% to 2.1% for 2018 in the latest June meeting and 2.0% to 2.1% for 2019 but were kept intact at 2.1% for 2020. Core PCE inflation for 2019 and 2020 were the same while it was rasied to 2.0% from 1.9% for 2018.

Against this kind of an inflationary environment, investors can bet on these ETF areas.

ETFs to Benefit From 6-Year High U.S. Inflation: iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (CNSF)

Like many analysts, we also believe that consumers have to bear the brunt of a high inflation rate in the economy. This is because companies will try to pass on the higher input costs to consumers.

However, amid lower purchasing power, consumers may cut back on some discretionary purchases, but staples should hold their head high as the sector is non-cyclical in nature. Such a trend can be ridden out by investing in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (BATS: CNSF ).

ETFs to Benefit From 6-Year High U.S. Inflation: Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV)

This is another safe sector, which should thrive despite a jump in inflation.

Plus, in May, year-over-year price inflation was notable in medical care services (2.3% from 2.2%) and apparel (1.4% from 0.8%) and medical care commodities (2.7% from 1.9%). This calls for a look at Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLV ).

ETFs to Benefit From 6-Year High U.S. Inflation: Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP)

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA: SCHP ) offers robust real returns during inflationary periods, unlike its unprotected peers in the fixed-income world.

These securities pay an interest on an inflated-principal amount (principal rises with inflation) and when the securities mature, investors get either the inflation-adjusted principal or the original principal, whichever is greater. As a result, both, principal amount and interest payments, will keep on rising with increasing consumer prices.

As a result, the top 10 TIPS ETFs hauled in a record $1.2 billion inflow last week, according to a JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ETFs to Benefit From 6-Year High U.S. Inflation: SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Gold is commonly viewed as an inflation-protected asset. An increase in inflation can favor gold investing.

So, if the greenback remains low as the Trump administration wants to have a trade advantage from it, SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA: GLD ) can gain ahead.

ETFs to Benefit From 6-Year High U.S. Inflation: iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM)

Since the year-over-year inflation in shelter costs (3.5% compared to 3.4%) was noteworthy, real estate ETF iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS: REM ) should benefit from the trend.

Plus, demand for real estate should grow in a fast-growing U.S. economy.

