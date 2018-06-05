5 Money Tips to Live a Successful Life

Advice helping guide you on what stock or ETF to buy this year is great, but sometimes it’s useful to zoom out a bit as well. After all, for most of us, those investments are a means to an end. We all want to have enough money to pay our bills, buy a house, travel, retire, and so on.

The big picture is especially good to keep in mind during times like this. The markets are volatile this year, and that volatility isn’t going to go anywhere in the near future. Now is the time to check in on your big-picture goals and to stay the course — not to panic or follow the movement of the Dow Jones Industrial Average day in and day out.

Here are a few great money tips to live by.

5 Money Tips to Live By

1. Research the job market. I’m not here to tell you that if you just stop buying a grande cappuccino from Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) every morning, you’ll be rich. The best way to save more money is really just to make more money.

So whether you’re choosing a college or plotting a career pivot, do you homework. Upping your earnings potential is the best way to improve financial stability.

2. Be wary of interest rates. Whether it’s student loans or credit card debt, keep a close eye on interest rates for all the green you borrow. One of the most common retirement tips is to start young because compound interest will boost your savings pile. The flip side is true for debt; if you aren’t careful, interest rates can compound too and really amplify the amount you owe.

3. Think long-term but in small steps. One reason it’s hard to plan for the future is because the money you’ll need in 10 years feels less real than the clothes or furniture you think you need now.

A great way to solve that issue is to map out long-term goals with short-term checkpoints. Want to have enough in 10 years to put a down payment on a house? Work backward and work out a monthly figure. This will help you be more conscious about daily spending.

4. Don’t be scared of stocks. Far too many investors associate the stock market with far more risk than is truly associated with it. The Great Recession or even volatile years like this one tend to remain top of mind — and tend to generate more notable news coverage.

But by and large, stocks are a great investment — even just buying the general market. Don’t miss out on the gains that can come from some of the most basic purchases on Wall Street.

5. Don’t be too hard on yourself. Many people get discouraged because they think everyone else is doing better than them or that they waited too long to start saving. Don’t be fooled by the appearance of wealth and don’t be too hard on yourself.

It’s not a level playing field out there. You’ve likely had both challenges and support that others haven’t. Playing the comparison game is nothing but a waste of energy. Focus on what you can do going forward and don’t get too bogged down by outside noise.

As of this writing, Robert Martin did not hold a position in Starbucks.