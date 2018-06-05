5 Top Stocks to Buy With Solid Earnings Acceleration

Take a company’s revenues over a given period of time, subtract the cost of production and you will have its earnings!

Upbeat earnings results are more often than not followed by an uptick in the share price. Earnings acceleration, however, works even better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that a majority of successful stocks had seen acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.

Finding Future Outperformers

Basically, earnings acceleration is the incremental growth in earnings of a company. In other words, if the rate of a company’s quarter-over-quarter earnings growth increases within a stipulated frame of time, it can be referred to as earnings acceleration.

In case of earnings growth, you pay for something that is already reflected in the stock price. But, earnings acceleration helps spot stocks that haven’t caught the attention of investors yet, which once secured will invariably lead to a rally in the share price. This is because earnings acceleration considers both direction and magnitude of growth rates.

Increasing percentage of earnings growth means that the company is fundamentally sound and has been on the right track for a considerable period of time. Meanwhile, a sideways percentage of earnings growth indicates a period of consolidation or slowdown, while a decelerating percentage of earnings growth may at times drag prices down.

This is the reason why earnings acceleration should be viewed as a key metric for share price outperformance.

The Winning Strategy

Let’s look at stocks for which the last two quarter-over-quarter percentage EPS growth rates exceed the growth rates of the previous periods. The projected quarter-over-quarter percentage EPS growth rates are also expected to be higher than the previous periods’ growth rates.

EPS % Projected Growth (Q1)/(Q0) greater than EPS % Growth (Q0)/(Q-1): The projected growth rate for the current quarter (Q1) over the completed quarter (Q0) has to be greater than the growth rate from the completed quarter (Q0) over one quarter ago (Q-1).

EPS % Growth (Q0)/(Q-1) greater than EPS % Growth (Q-1)/(Q-2): The growth rate for the completed quarter (Q0) over one quarter ago (Q-1) has to be greater than the growth rate from one quarter ago (Q-1) over two quarters ago (Q-2).

EPS % Growth (Q-1)/(Q-2) greater than EPS % Growth (Q-2)/(Q-3): The growth rate from one quarter ago (Q-1) over two quarters ago (Q-2) has to be greater than the growth rate from two quarters ago (Q-2) over three quarters ago (Q-3).

In addition to this, we have added the following parameters:

Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This screens out the low-priced stocks.

Average 20-day volume greater than or equal to 50,000: High trading volume implies that the stocks have adequate liquidity.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2 (Only Zacks’ ‘Buys’ and ‘Strong Buys’ are allowed. With the Zacks Rank proving itself to be one of the best rating systems out there, this is a great way to start things off.)

The above criteria narrowed down the universe of around 7,735 stocks to only 24. Here are the top five stocks.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT ) provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock’s projected earnings growth rate for the current quarter and year are 7.9% and 35.2%, respectively.

PetMed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS ) operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. . The company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock’s projected earnings growth rate for the current quarter and year are 42.2% and 25.3%, respectively.

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY ) produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company has a Zacks Rank #2. The stock’s projected earnings growth rate for the current quarter and year are 19.1% and 20.2%, respectively.

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNNE ) invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. The company has a Zacks Rank #2. The stock’s estimated earnings growth rate for the next quarter is 100%.

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR ) designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States and internationally. The company has a Zacks Rank #1. The stock’s projected earnings growth rate for the next quarter and current year are 69% and 7.1%, respectively.

