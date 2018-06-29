Adidas Data Breach 2018: What U.S. Customers Should Know

There’s been a recent Adidas data breach that customers should be aware of.

Source: Shutterstock

The Adidas data breach was announced by the company today and it is in connection to claims made by what the company calls an “unauthorized party.” This group made a claim on June 26 that it had obtained access to several bits of stolen information from the company’s customers.

According to Adidas, these hackers were able to obtain quite a few bits of information concerning customer accounts. This includes getting their hands on contact information, usernames and encrypted passwords of its customers.

The company does note that not all information was stolen in the Adidas data breach. For example, it says that it has no reason to believe that the hackers were able to obtain credit card information. It also claims that customers’ fitness information wasn’t included in the data that was stolen.

The Adidas data breach investigation is still ongoing, but the company points out that it does know which of its customers are affected by it. As such, it is alerting these customers about the loss of their information.

Adidas also says that it working with leading data security firms, as well as law enforcement officials, in its ongoing investigation into the matter. More information about the Adidas data breach will likely be revealed once the company finishes its investigation into the matter.

Adidas isn’t the only company dealing with data issues today. Exactis has also announced that it had data stolen by hackers. You can learn more about that by following this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.