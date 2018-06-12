AI News: New Uber Technology Would Detect Drunk Customers

The latest AI technology from Uber will be able to detect whether or not a customer ordering a ride is drunk, although it is unclear what the success rate of this new technology will be.

The ride hailing service company is working on this technology at the moment as it has filed for a patent for a machine learning application that could accurately predict whether or not a customer is sober, offering this information to the driver. The patent application uses AI to learn how a customer usually uses the Uber app in order to better determine any unusual behavior.

The algorithm will examine a number of factors, such as typos, walking speed, how precisely users press in-app buttons, the amount of time it takes standing on the curb to order a ride. If someone is messing up most words, moving side-to-side on the curb and taking 12 minutes to order a ride late on a Friday night, chances are they are fairly intoxicated.

If a customer is deemed to be drunk, Uber’s new AI could be used to deny rides to users based on their current state. Alternately, the app may match them with other drivers who have the right skills or training to deal with such a situation.

The app could both help ensure the safety of the passenger and driver, as well as protecting the vehicle from any vomit that could arise from the situation.