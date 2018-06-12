Aldi Whisky Named Best in the World (Again)

Aldi whiskey is winning awards again, despite costing less than the competition.

The recent Spirits Business Scotch Whisky Masters saw two Alid whiskey brands walk away with gold medals. The two whiskies that won these medals are the Highland Black Scotch Whisky and the Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

The big news here is that the Aldi whiskey brands won’t cost customers near as much as some premium brands of whiskey. For example, the Highland Black Scotch Whisky only costs $17.39 a bottle and the Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky comes in at $23.42 per bottle.

It’s also important to note that this isn’t the first time that the two Aldi whiskey brands have brought home gold medals from the Spirits Business Scotch Whisky Masters. Both the Highland Black Scotch Whisky and the Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky brands won the gold medals in their respective categories last year as well.

It isn’t just the Spirits Business Scotch Whisky Masters that the two Aldi whiskey brands perform well at. They both also took home several silver medals during the International Spirits Challenge earlier in 2018. Many other alcoholic drinks from the grocery chain have also done well in competitions, reports Insider.

“To be named amongst the best whiskies in the world is a great achievement, and a real testament to the quality of these spirits,” Julie Ashfield, Aldi Managing Director of Corporate Buying, told Metro after the whiskies won silver medals earlier this year.

