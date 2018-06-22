Amazon FreeTime: 7 Things to Know About the Kid-Friendly iOS App

Amazon FreeTime (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is not a new business venture from the e-commerce platform, but it is finally available on the iOS App Store.

Source: Amazon

Here are seven things you should know about it:

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited has existed for nearly six years, but it’s only now available on iOS devices.

The app can be downloaded for free but the service depends on a monthly subscription.

The service is designed for children between the ages of 3 and 12, giving them access to over 10,000 TV shows, movies and books.

There are several subscription options on Amazon FreeTime, offering anywhere from one to four users who can access the content library at once.

Some of the content on the library include Lego, Sesame Street and National Geographic Kids.

How much you actually pay for the subscription depends on where you get it from as getting the iOS app will cost you $10 per month. However, getting the service through Amazon’s website offers Prime members and $83 annual family plan, which is under $7 per month, as well as a single-child option for only $3 per month. The lower-priced options are not offered in the app.

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited was previously available on Amazon and Android devices. Now, the monthly or annual plan covers everything from Fire to Android tablets, Echo devices, iPad, iPhones and iPod Touches.

AMZN stock fell about 0.8% Friday.