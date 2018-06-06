Amazon Grand Challenge: 7 Things to Know About the Secretive Group

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has a secretive team called the Amazon Grand Challenge, which is an innovation hub doing great things.

Source: Amazon

Here are seven things to know about it:

The group is being led by the creator of Google Glass and it involves a number of innovative projects such as cancer research, medical records optimization and improving last-mile delivery.

The Amazon Ground Challenge will eventually expand the company’s footprint, although the work they’re doing is confidential.

The team also goes by 1492 and Amazon X and it has added more than 50 people since 2014, when Babak Parviz left Google X to lead the group.

This group is focusing on medicine and health care, specifically cancer research.

Parviz and his team are working with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, applying machine learning in ways that could help prevent and cure cancers, according to a person close to the matter.

The Amazon Grand Challenge is also working with AWS in a project called Hera, taking unstructured data from electronic medical records to find an incorrect code or the misdiagnosis of a patient. The technology leanrs patient data that a physician may miss in order to eliminate any inaccuracies or discrepancies.

The team is also working with Amazon’s last-mile delivery efforts to improve the company’s package delivery process with new ways to reach customers.

AMZN stock fell a fraction of a percentage Wednesday.