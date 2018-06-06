Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles > Gadgets, Smartphones & Tech > Amazon Grand Challenge: 7 Things to Know About the Secretive Group

Amazon Grand Challenge: 7 Things to Know About the Secretive Group

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a secretive team called the Amazon Grand Challenge, which is an innovation hub doing great things.

Here are seven things to know about it:

  • The group is being led by the creator of Google Glass and it involves a number of innovative projects such as cancer research, medical records optimization and improving last-mile delivery.
  • The Amazon Ground Challenge will eventually expand the company’s footprint, although the work they’re doing is confidential.
  • The team also goes by 1492 and Amazon X and it has added more than 50 people since 2014, when Babak Parviz left Google X to lead the group.
  • This group is focusing on medicine and health care, specifically cancer research.
  • Parviz and his team are working with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, applying machine learning in ways that could help prevent and cure cancers, according to a person close to the matter.
  • The Amazon Grand Challenge is also working with AWS in a project called Hera, taking unstructured data from electronic medical records to find an incorrect code or the misdiagnosis of a patient. The technology leanrs patient data that a physician may miss in order to eliminate any inaccuracies or discrepancies.
  • The team is also working with Amazon’s last-mile delivery efforts to improve the company’s package delivery process with new ways to reach customers.

