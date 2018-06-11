Amazon Prime News: Whole Foods Discount Comes to 10 More States

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is expanding its Whole Foods discount for Amazon Prime members to more locations.
The change goes into effect on June 13 and it allows Amazon Prime members to receive discounts on a variety of goods sold by Whole Foods. With this change, the discount for Amazon Prime customers will now be available at stores in the following states.
- Alabama
- Idaho
- North Carolina
- Arizona
- Kansas
- Oklahoma
- Arkansas
- Louisiana
- Oregon
- California
- Mississippi
- South Carolina
- Colorado
- Missouri (Kansas City only)
- Tennessee
- Florida
- Nevada
- Texas
- Georgia
- New Mexico
- Utah
- Hawaii
- Washington
Amazon Prime members will see several Whole Foods discounts at locations in these states. The following are some of the discounts that Amazon Prime members can expect.
- Organic yellow nectarines and peaches for $1.99 per pound.
- Made-in-house pork sausage with no antibiotics for $3.99 per pound.
- Wild sustainably caught yellowfin tuna steaks for $15.99 per pound.
- Buy one, get one free on Annie’s Natural Macaroni & Cheese.
- 10% off hundreds of sale items that are available throughout Whole Foods stores.
“We’re excited that Prime savings will be available at nearly half of our Whole Foods Market stores this week, giving more Prime members access to great deals just in time for summer,” A.C. Gallo, President and COO at Whole Foods Market, said in a statement. “Based on the positive customer feedback and successes we’ve seen over the past month, we’re accelerating our timeline to expand these savings to all of our U.S. stores.”
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.