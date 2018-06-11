Amazon Prime News: Whole Foods Discount Comes to 10 More States

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is expanding its Whole Foods discount for Amazon Prime members to more locations.

Source: Shutterstock

The change goes into effect on June 13 and it allows Amazon Prime members to receive discounts on a variety of goods sold by Whole Foods. With this change, the discount for Amazon Prime customers will now be available at stores in the following states.

Alabama

Idaho

North Carolina

Arizona

Kansas

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Louisiana

Oregon

California

Mississippi

South Carolina

Colorado

Missouri (Kansas City only)

Tennessee

Florida

Nevada

Texas

Georgia

New Mexico

Utah

Hawaii

Washington

Amazon Prime members will see several Whole Foods discounts at locations in these states. The following are some of the discounts that Amazon Prime members can expect.

Organic yellow nectarines and peaches for $1.99 per pound.

Made-in-house pork sausage with no antibiotics for $3.99 per pound.

Wild sustainably caught yellowfin tuna steaks for $15.99 per pound.

Buy one, get one free on Annie’s Natural Macaroni & Cheese.

10% off hundreds of sale items that are available throughout Whole Foods stores.

“We’re excited that Prime savings will be available at nearly half of our Whole Foods Market stores this week, giving more Prime members access to great deals just in time for summer,” A.C. Gallo, President and COO at Whole Foods Market, said in a statement. “Based on the positive customer feedback and successes we’ve seen over the past month, we’re accelerating our timeline to expand these savings to all of our U.S. stores.”

