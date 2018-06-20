Amazon Prime Wardrobe Launches: How to Try Before You Buy

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) announced on Wednesday that it is releasing Amazon Prime Wardrobe to all of its Prime members.

Source: Amazon

The initiative began last year as an invite-only Beta that included a number of high-end brands, including the company’s own private-label brands such as Lark & Ro, Goodthreads and Daily Ritual. Amazon Prime Wardrobe is easy to use as it’s not much different than adding cheap kitchen items or hygiene products to your online cart.

With the service, you can fill your Wardrobe box with a minimum of three items of clothing, shoes or accessories that have the Prime Wardrobe logo. Once it arrives at your home, you have seven days to try on every item and decide which pieces of apparel you’d like to keep and which you’d like to return.

The end result is that you’ll only pay for the items you keep and you can send back the ones you weren’t so adamant about with the provided UPS return label in its resealable box. Amazon Prime Wardrobe is ideal for people who usually land somewhere between sizes as different clothing labels have different-sized clothes even if they’re all labeled under the same size.

Many will be using the service to buy multiple sizes and return the ones that don’t fit them. It’s also a good way to try on looks that you might not normally check out in stores.

AMZN stock gained about 0.9% on Wednesday.