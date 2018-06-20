AMC Takes on MoviePass With $20 Monthly Movie Pass

AMC Theatres is now offering MoviePass competition with its own monthly movie pass that will set back film buffs back $19.95 per month, but there’s a limit to how many movies they can see.

Source: Shutterstock

The movie theater chain announced the release of AMC Stubs A-List on Wednesday, a monthly ticket service that is available to the members of the company’s loyalty program AMC Stubs, giving them the option to see up to three movies per week. The program kicks off next Tuesday, allowing members to enroll online and start using the service immediately.

AMC Stubs A-List is the most serious competition that MoviePass has had to deal with at the moment. The latter company limits its subscribers to see one 2D movie a day and each unique movie can only be viewed one time.

AMC Theatres’ move allows its subscribers to enjoy a film in any of its theaters at any available showtime and in any format, which includes IMAX and 3D. A-List also gives users the option of booking tickets in advance, which MoviePass members cannot do, and they can also view movies multiple times.

“We believe that our current and future loyal guests will be interested in this type of program, as AMC Stubs A-List rewards guests with something that no one else offers: the very best of AMC, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema and RealD 3D up to 3 times per week, for one simple, sustainable price,” AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron said in a statement.