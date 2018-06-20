American Outdoor Brands Corp Stock Up as Earnings Top Expectations

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC ) unveiled its latest quarterly earnings results after the bell Wednesday, which included an earnings beat and a revenue beat.

Source: Shutterstock

For its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018, the apparel retailer posted a strong quarterly showing that included net income of $7.7 million, or 14 cents per share for the period. This result marked a considerably compared to the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter net income of 2017 of $27.7 million, or 50 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, American Outdoor Brands brought in earnings of 24 cents per share. Analysts were calling for the company to amass adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share, according to data compiled by FactSet.

On the revenue front, the apparel retailer brought in sales of $172 million, which was down from the $229.2 million it raked in during the year-ago quarter. Nevertheless, the figure was still well ahead of the mark as Wall Street was projecting revenue of $165.6 million for American Outdoor Brands, according to data compiled by FactSet in its survey.

For its fiscal first quarter, analysts project that the retailer will tally up adjusted losses of a penny per share on sales of $123.4 million. The company said it sees its fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings at 10 cents to 14 cents per share, along with revenue in the range of $130 million to $140 million.

AOBC stock was up about 1.1% during regular trading hours in anticipation of the company’s quarterly earnings results. The stock surged a further 5.7% after hours on its strong showing.