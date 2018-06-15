Friday Apple Rumors: Leak May Reveal 2018 iPhone Display Sizes

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of . Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone Displays: A new leak may give customers an early look at 2018 iPhone displays sizes, reports BGR. This leak comes in the form of display protectors from Olixar. These protectors are reportedly for Apple’s upcoming 2018 iPhone lineup. There are three protectors in the leak. One is for a 5.8-inch device, another is for a 6.5-inch device and the last is for a 6.1-inch device. Rumors suggest the first two will be OLED smartphones and that the last will have an LCD screen. This leak suggests the same with the 6.1-inch screen protector including extra room for a larger bezel.

LCD iPhone: Recent reports suggest Apple is expecting its 2018 LCD iPhone to sell well, MacRumors notes. According to these reports, the tech company is having suppliers create more of the 6.1-inch iPhone than the two OLED models. Rumors claim the LCD model will be much cheaper than the OLED ones, which just makes sense. It’s also possible that AAPL is aware of customers desire for cheaper smartphones and is shifting production to take this into account.

Oprah Winfrey: Apple and Oprah Winfrey are going to work together for the next few years, reports 9to5Mac. Oprah Winfrey now has a multi-year deal with the tech company. This will have her creating original content for it. Reports suggest that this content will come out via its Music app. There’s not really any details about the type of original content that Oprah Winfrey will create for AAPL.

