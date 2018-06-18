Monday Apple Rumors: HomePod Launches in More Countries

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of HomePod launching in more countries. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Source: Apple

HomePod: APPL fans looking to pick up a HomePod outside of the U.S., now have more options, reports 9to5Mac. The tech company is now selling its smart speaker in Canada, France and Germany. The launch in these new areas comes with a price tag of $449 in Canada, and €349 in France and Germany. The device is able to understand both French and German, and support for Canadian French is coming later in 2018.

iOS 11.4.1 Beta: The developer version of iOS 11.4.1 beta 3 is now up for grabs, MacRumors notes. The release of this version doesn’t appear to differ much from previous ones. However, this is only due to the smaller focus this time around. Apple is using iOS 11.4.1 to take care of bugs and optimize performance, rather than introduce new features. Those will be coming when iOS 12 launches in late this year. A public version of the beta will likely launch in the next couple of days.

911: Apple is making changes to emergency calls with iOS 12, reports BGR. The tech company notes that when users call 911 on an iOS 12 device, it will automatically share their location data. The idea is that this will allow emergency respondents to get to the person faster. The company claims its service is able to determine a person’s location within 50 meters 80% of time time. This is a new standard that the FDA is pushing for by 2021.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.