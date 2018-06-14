Thursday Apple Rumors: Users Complain iOS 11.4 is Draining Batteries

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iOS battery issues. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Battery Drain: Several owners of iOS devices are complaining about battery issues, reports BGR. These complaints come from owners of devices that are now running iOS 11.4 According to these users, their devices are now draining incredibly quickly after installing the new update. One users says that their device now won’t last half a day without needing a charge. It’s unknown what the problem may be and Apple hasn’t officially addressed the matter.

Steam Link: Valve is no longer allowing purchases through Steam Link, MacRumors notes. This change was likely made by the company in an effort to get its app on the App Store. The app lost its approval after AAPL realized it offered a store within an app, which is allowed by its guidelines. Rather than offering the ability to purchase games, the app instead tells users they can buy games from their PC.

Reflective Display: Apple has a new patent for a reflective display, reports AppleInsider. Without going too far into the details, the display would basically have the ability to act like a mirror. This would allow users to make use of it as a normal display, but also let them activate a mode that would give it a reflective surface. It’s unknown if this feature will ever make it into any of AAPL’s devices.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.