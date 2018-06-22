Friday Apple Rumors: 6.1-inch iPhone Render Leaks

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPhone renders leaking. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone Render: A render of the 2018 6.1-inch iPhone has leaked, reports BGR. The render is for the LCD iPhone that rumors claim AAPL will release later this year. The render shows a device that lacks Touch ID and instead features the sensors for FaceID. Another thing to point out is that it has a single-lens camera on the rear of the device. The 6.1-inch iPhone will likely be a budget device, which is why it has an LCD screen. The other two AAPL smartphones coming this year will reportedly feature OLED screens and be more expensive.

A13 Chips: A recent report claims that Apple will be sticking with 7-nanometer chips for its A13 line, AppleInsider notes. According to this report, these are the chips that the tech company will use in its 2019 iPhone and iPad devices. The report notes that TSMC isn’t planning to start making 5-nanometer chips in mass until the end of 2019 or early 2020. TSMC is AAPL’s suppler of nanochips for its devices.

Patent Dispute: Apple is asking the United States Patent and Trademark Office to cancel four patents from Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ), reports MacRumors. Apple is arguing that QCOM is attempting to patent technology that already exists. The four patents it is arguing against cover touch displays, circuit memory, a smart device that acts as a virtual assistant and auto focusing for cameras. The push against these patents from AAPL comes as the two companies continue a lengthy legal battle.

