Friday Apple Rumors: 2018 iPhone X Plus May Feature Triple-Lens Camera

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a triple-lens camera coming to one 2018 iPhone. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Triple-Lens Camera: A recent rumor claims that Apple may release an iPhone with a triple-lens camera in 2018, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the triple-lens camera will sit on the rear of the 2018 iPhone X Plus. This is a bit of a sketchy rumor, to say the least. It’s not that there hasn’t been talk of a triple-lens camera, but most of it suggests the feature won’t launch until 2019.

LCD iPhone: A batch of renders provides a possible look at the 2018 LCD iPhone, BGR notes. These renders aren’t actual leaks, but they are made based on leaks of CAD files for the upcoming smartphone. The renders show a device with a single-lens camera on the back and a notch in the display. The renders of the smartphone also show off a 6.1-inch display, which is the screen size that rumor claim the device will have.

iPhone Delay: Rumor has it that Apple may have to delay one of its 2018 smartphones, reports 9to5Mac. This rumor says that the tech company will have to delay the release of the LCD iPhone X back to November. This would have the device missing the typical iPhone September release window by two months. It also claims that this delay won’t include the two OLED models of the iPhone X.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.