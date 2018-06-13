Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone X Survives Two Weeks in River

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) news mill is an iPhone X surviving a drop in a river. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone X: A YouTuber recently found an iPhone X in a river, reports BGR. The device was found by the man that runs the YouTube channel Man + River. The owner of the channel, Dallas, spends time searching for lost items in bodies of water. Dallas found the iPhone X in the river and was able to power it back on. He then tracked down the owner and gave it back to them. The device was underwater for two weeks and still works just fine.

App Store: Apple has updated the guidelines for its App Store, MacRumors notes. The new updates to the App Store guidelines make it so that apps aren’t allowed to track certain bits of private information from users. This includes being unable to keep tabs on a person’s contacts. Apps are also no longer allowed to track a user’s data in an effort to create an advertising portfolio around them.

Watch Series 3: The Apple Watch Series 3 is expanding to work with other wireless networks, reports 9to5Mac. The newest carrier than can now provide the Watch with LTE support is C-Spire. This makes it one of the first regional carriers to support LTE on the smartwatch. The four big national carriers in the U.S. have supported LTE on the device since its launch.

