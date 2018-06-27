Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on VR for Car Passengers

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company’s VR plans. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Car VR: Apple is currently working on a system to use VR in cars, reports MacRumors. The company is playing around with the idea of creating a VR system that could help alleviate motion sickness in vehicles. This would allow passengers in vehicles to work while being taken to and from places. Plans for the system include the ability to provide cues in the VR that mesh with the movements the person feels while riding in a vehicle.

macOS 10.14 Mojave: The first public beta of macOS 10.14 Mojave is now available for download, AppleInsider notes. This new beta will give users the ability to test out new features before the final update launches later this year. It is available for download from the company’s Beta Software Program website. This version of the beta appears to be mostly the same as the second version of the developer beta that came out last week.

Android: Android owners that switch to iPhone prefer the cheaper options, reports BGR. A recent report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners says that Android owners that switch to Apple’s smartphones are more likely to chose the iPhone SE for its cheaper price. In comparison, customers that already own an iPhone device are more likely to go for the company’s more expensive models, such as the iPhone X.

