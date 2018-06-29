Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Maps is Getting an Upgrade

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of changes to Maps. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Maps Upgrade: Apple says that it is working to upgrade its Maps services, reports AppleInsider. The company says that it is upgrading Maps with information it has collected from its own iPhone devices and Maps vehicles. The goal is to provide a much better service than what it currently offers. The update to Maps will first show up for iOS 12 beta testers. It will also be limited to iOS 12 when it launches later this year. However, the company notes it wants to have this Maps upgrade available for all of its devices in the future.

2018 iPhone: A new report claims to know SIM details about Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup, MacRumors notes. According to this rumor, the 2018 smartphones will include an embedded SIM card from the company. It doesn’t stop there though. This rumor also says that each of the devices will also include the typical SIM card tray. This will allow for dual SIM cards in the device. Embedding the SIM card makes sense as the company already does this with its iPad Pro devices.

Cotai Central: Apple’s Cotai Central store in Macau is opening its doors to customers for the first time today, reports 9to5Mac. This marks the grand opening of the location and it has a unique appearance not seen in other AAPL stores. Most interesting may be the stone slabs that make up the stores walls. These slabs are only 1mm thick and are laminated on both sides with glass. This has them still allowing light to enter the store, without it being too bright. There is also bamboo in the store and skylights that provide more natural lights for shoppers.

