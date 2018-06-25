Monday Apple Rumors: New AirPods May Launch in 2019

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new AirPods. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

AirPods: A recent rumor claims that Apple will release new AirPods as early as next year, reports Bloomberg. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to up the price on its next generation of AirPods. However, these new earbuds may also contain biometric sensors, which would explain the price increase. The rumor says that the tech company is also planning to launch new over-the-ear headphones and another HomePod in 2019.

MacBook Keyboards: AAPL is now offering to repair broken MacBook keyboards, MacRumors notes. This new program allows owners to take their MacBook and MacBook Pro computers with broken keyboards to the company for free repairs. This is to solve issues that customers have been having with the butterfly keys sticking or becoming unresponsive. The program covers MacBook computers from 2015 and later, as well as MacBook Pro computers from 2016 and later.

Election News: Apple has a new hub for providing users with election news, reports BGR. This new service is set up in its News app and covers the 2018 midterm elections in the U.S. The tech company says that its goal is to offer “well-sourced fact-based stories” to readers. These stories will come from a variety of different sources. This news section will only remain up through November.

