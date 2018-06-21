Thursday Apple Rumors: AirPower May Finally Launch in September

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a possible AirPower launch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

AirPower: Apple may be preparing to launch its AirPower charger in September, reports BGR. A recent report claims that this is when the company is hoping to release the device. This would have it coming out over a year after its initial announcement. The delay to its launch is reportedly due to the complexity of the device. It will have to be able to charge multi different types of devices wirelessly, which will be quite a feat, when it finally launches.

iPhone X: A recent report claims that Apple was considering removing the Lightning port from the iPhone X, MacRumors notes. According to this report, the company was considering removing the port in favor of wireless charging. This would have left the device without any way to charge via a direct link. This report claims that AAPL decided against this change because wireless charging was still slower than wired charging.

Calls: Apple is looking to bring the French series Calls to the U.S., reports 9to5Mac. The tech company has acquired the rights to the first season of the series. However, it won’t just be providing English translations for the show. Instead, it wants to make an adaptation of the series for American audiences. Calls is a series of 10 episodes that each last for 10 minutes. It’s unknown it AAPL plans to keep this structure when it makes its own adaption of the series.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.