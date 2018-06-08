Friday Apple Rumors: Apple May Order Less iPhones in 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of lowered iPhone orders in 2018. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

2018 iPhone: A recent report claims that Apple is lowering the amount of iPhone orders for 2018, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, the tech company is cutting part orders for its 2018 iPhone lineup by 20%. This will specifically have it ordering parts for roughly 80 million devices. Last year’s iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X part orders were for more than 100 million devices. This may suggest that AAPL isn’t as hopeful for strong smartphones sales in 2018.

Display Resolution: If a recent report is true, we may know the screen resolution of the iPhone X Plus, BGR notes. The publication points out that it has seen several iOS 12 devices accessing its website. Among them are some with a resolution of 496 x 896 in points, not pixels. This doesn’t match any current iPhone. However, it would maintain the same aspect ratio as the iPhone X. This would suggest a resolution of 1080 x 2336. The devices were likely a prototype, as they showed up in May.

Music: Apple Music is getting a new update, reports MacRumors. This new update brings several new features to the app. This includes a “Coming Soon” section and launch dates for new albums. Another big change is for artist profiles. This updates them with new profile pictures styles, featured albums and a play button near the top of the page.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.