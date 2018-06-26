Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple’s Product Lineup for 2018 Leaks

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of all of AAPL’s product plans for 2018. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

2018 Plans: A recent rumor claims to know all of Apple’s product plans for 2018, reports BGR. The rumor reiterates previous claims concerning AAPL’s iPhone lineup for 2018. However, it also says that the company is planning to release new versions of the iPad Pro that incorporate Face ID. To go along with this, the rumor claims that the company will also release a MacBook Pro with a lower price point, as well as the Watch Series 4, which will feature a larger OLED display.

AirPods Case: An unlikely rumor claims that Apple will introduce a new feature to the AirPods’ charging case in its next generation, 9to5Mac notes. According to this rumor, the charging case will also allow users to wireless charge their iPhone devices. This doesn’t seem like an actual likely feature for the second generation AirPods charging case, but it would surely be a twist if this rumor turns out to be true.

iOS 12 Public Beta: The first public beta of iOS 12 is now available for download, reports MacRumors. Those taking part in the beta can download it via an over-the-air update. This beta will match the second developer beta of iOS 12 that came out last week. This update to AAPL’s mobile operating system is a major one that includes plenty of new features. It is probably going to come out sometime this Fall alongside new smartphones.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.