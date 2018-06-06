Wednesday Apple Rumors: watchOS 5 Beta Bricking Devices

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a problem with the watchOS 5 beta. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

watchOS 5 Beta: Developers beware, the first watchOS 5 beta is bricking some devices, reports MacRumors. The problem was bad enough that Apple has stepped in and pulled the beta from its Developer Portal to prevent any further issues. It’s unknown what exactly is causing the issue, but it appears to be mostly happening to Watch Series 2 devices. The bricking was occurring during installation of the new watchOS 5 beta.

LCD iPhone: Don’t take render leaks of the 2018 iPhone seriously, BGR notes. These renders have been showing off an LCD device that features a full display without large bezels around it. This is nice to dream about, but LCD displays don’t bend. Bending is what allows OLED smartphones to have displays with next to no bezels around them. As such, don’t hold out hope for a 2018 LCD iPhone with a full front display.

Little Voices: Apple is reportedly ordering a new half-hour comedy series, reports 9to5Mac. The name of this new series is Little Voices. According to the reports, the executive producers for the series are J.J Abrams and Sara Bareilles. The first order from the tech company is for 10 episodes of the series. The new series isn’t much of a surprise as AAPL has been working to create more original video content.

