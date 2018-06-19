Tuesday Apple Rumors: Second iOS 12 Beta Launches

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new iOS 12 beta. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iOS 12 Beta: The second iOS 12 beta for developers is now up for download, reports MacRumors. This new beta gives developers an initial look at the changes the company will be making when iOS 12 launches later this year. It also includes some new features, such as Memoji, Siri upgrades, Group FaceTime calls for up to 32 people and more. Developers can download the beta from the Developer Portal or via an over-the-air update.

macOS Mojave Beta: Apple is now letting developers download the second beta of macOS Mojave, 9to5Mac notes. Developers can get their hands on this update to check out new features coming to the operating system. This includes a new “Dark Mode” for Macs, as well as several other changes. The new beta can be obtained via the Software Update feature in the Mac App Store.

Streaming Service: Apple may be looking to launch a video streaming service separate from its Music app, reports BGR. There are conflicting reports about this. Some claim the service will be bundled with its Music subscription. However, others say that it will stand on its own. Either way, it looks like the tech company may be shooting for a low subscription cost as a way to draw in customers of rival streaming services.

