Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Shows Off iOS 12 at WWDC 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is iOS 12’s unveiling. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iOS 12: Apple is getting ready for the launch of iOS 12 later this year, reports BGR. The news of iOS 12 comes from WWDC 2018. The keynote for the event had the tech company revealing the new mobile operating system and plenty of details about it. This includes changes for Siri, AR, Photos and several other app updates. AAPL is also claiming that there will be a big focus on performance with iOS 12, saying that apps will launch 40% faster with it.

iOS 12 Devices: With the reveal of iOS 12, owners of Apple’s mobile device may be wondering if they are eligible for the upgrade, 9to5Mac notes. Luckily, the tech company is saying that any device that was able to run iOS 11 will also be able to upgrade to iOS 12. This will give the tech company a large base of customers than can use its newest operating system. In fact, it will support iPhone devices all the way back to the 5s and SE. This will also let tablets as far back as the iPad mini 2 use it. The only iPod that will be able to run iOS 12 is the 6th generation touch model.

2018 iPhone: A new rumor claims that Apple will announce and launch three new smartphones in September, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company will try to keep prices lower this year. This includes the possible iPhone X Plus costing between $900 and $1000, the 2018 iPhone X sitting between $800 and $900 and the budget LCD iPhone costing $600 to $700. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is the source of this rumor.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.