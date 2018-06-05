Tuesday Apple Rumors: 32GB MacBook Pro Shows Up in Geekbench Test

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news about a 32GB MacBook Pro. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

MacBook Pro: It looks like Apple may be working on a 32GB MacBook Pro, reports BGR. This information comes from a recent test on Geekbench of just such a device. The MacBook Pro in the test includes 32GB of RAM and a Intel Core i7-8750H processor with six cores. The real news here is that there isn’t currently a 32GB version of the MacBook Pro available for purchase. The RAM in the MacBook Pro also isn’t upgradable. This may hint that the company will launch a 32GB MacBook Pro sometime in the near future.

Touchscreen Macs: Apple has no plans to create Mac computers with a touchscreen, MacRumors notes. This bit of news was made clear by AAPL’s President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi. He made this statement during the company’s keynote event at WWDC 2018. Federighi mentioned this after saying the tech company is working on a way to allow iOS app developers to port their apps to macOS without much trouble.

USB Restricted Mode: USB Restricted Mode is getting an upgrade in iOS 12, reports AppleInsider. The tech company is going to start requiring users to unlock devices once an hour when they are in the mode. This feature is coming with iOS 12 as the company looks to increase the security around its mobile devices. The feature helps prevent government agencies and hackers from gaining access to the device’s content.

