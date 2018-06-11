Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Watch Buttons May Get Haptic Feedback

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of changes coming to the company’s smartwatches. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Haptic Feedback: A new report claims that Apple may introduce a smartwatch without physically clicking buttons, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company is working on a version of the Watch that will use haptic feedback. This would have both the button and crown on the device sending out slight vibrations when touched. The idea is that this simulates the press of a button, without actually requiring the part to move mechanically. The report says that the digital crown will still rotate on this new smartwatch. It also mentions a bigger display and possible 2019 release.

iOS 11.4.1 Beta: The second beta of iOS 11.4.1 is now up for developers, MacRumors notes. This beta doesn’t contain any new features. Instead, AAPL is looking to focus on bug fixes and improving performance with this update. The beta is up for download from the Developer Center. Developers can also get it via an over-the-air update. A public beta will likely follow in the next couple of days.

watchOS 5 Beta: The first watchOS 5 beta is back after Apple pulled it last week, reports 9to5Mac. The reason that AAPL had to pull the beta is that it was bricking some of its smartwatches. Hopefully the problem has been taken care of with this new release. Unlike the iOS 11.4.1 beta, there are a couple of new features available for testing in this one. This includes both the Walkie-Talkie and and Activity Competition features. There won’t be a public version of this beta.

