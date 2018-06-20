The 10 Best Restaurants in the World 2018

The 2018 edition of the best restaurants in the world has been revealed, highlighting the 50 best from around the world.
Here’s the top 10:
- Osteria Francescana: Located in Modena, Italy, this restaurant is known for combining traditional flavors with a modern philosophy with a small-town feel to it.
- El Celler Can Roca: Girona, Spain is the home of this restaurant, which is known for its playfulness with innovative cooking techniques and unique presentations.
- Mirazur: Located in Menton, France, this restaurant grows its own produce in its backyard and it features local French and Italian ingredients.
- Eleven Madison Park: This restaurant calls New York City home and it has a minimalistic feel to it that includes a savory cheesecake made from smoked sturgeon with a mountain of caviar on top.
- Gaggan: Experience some delicious Thai cuisine in this Bangkok restaurant, which offers meals of 25 or more courses of small bites.
- Central: South America’s highest ranked restaurant in the list is Central, in Lima, Peru, which features plenty of corn, potato and more.
- Maido: Lima has a second entry in the list in Maido, featuring fresh fish and citrus-packed sauces.
- Arpege: Paris, France is the home of this upscale restaurant, which is mostly known for delicious ways of serving vegetables, but meat is in the menu as well.
- Mugaritz: Head over to San Sebastian, Spain for a unique restaurant experience in Mugaritz that relies on Basque cuisine from the sea and mountains.
- Asador Extebarri: Aspe, Spain is where this minimalist grill cookery is located.