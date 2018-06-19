Best Wine at Walmart? Walmart Debuts Fancy Wine Line at Bargain Prices

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT ) announced that it is bringing what is potentially the new best wine at Walmart in a line of upscale vinos that will be available to customers at a bargain price.

The retailer said it has rolled out the new Winemakers Selection, which includes 10 “distinctive labels” of wine sourced from California, France and Italy, three of the biggest hotspots for wine. The wines will be relatively cheap for their high quality as you will only have to pay $11 for a bottle, according to Walmart senior wine buyer Nichole Simpson.

She said that the wines “drink like a $30 to $40 bottle of wine.” The move is yet another initiative by the retailer in trying to appeal to more upscale tastes, marking a departure from the company’s bread and butter, middle-class America.

Earlier in 2018, Walmart launched a number of new home goods options that included styles such as “glam” and “farmhouse.” And back in March, the retailer said that it would also roll out its own line of home meal kits, which have become very popular among urban professional couples and singles.

“We have made sure (the labels are) easy to read and ‘clean’ for the customer because they don’t have a lot of time,” Simpson said, in reference to the new wine collection.

WMT stock gained 0.5% on Tuesday on the news.