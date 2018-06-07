Broadcom Inc Stock Slides Despite Earnings and Revenue Beats

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO ) reported its latest quarterly earnings results after the bell Thursday, which topped analysts’ expectations.

The semiconductor company announced quarterly net revenue for the three months ended May 6 at $5.014 billion, topping the year-ago total of $4.19 billion. Analysts were calling for the company to bring in revenue of $5 billion, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Broadcom also announced net income of $3.7 billion, or $8.33 per share, which included the impact from discontinued operations. On an adjusted basis, the company brought in earnings of $2.24 billion, or $4.88 per diluted share.

Wall Street was calling for net income of $981.48 million, or $2.39 per share. On an adjusted basis, analysts were projecting that the company would bring in earnings of $2.198 billion, or $4.76 per share, with both figures based on a survey conducted by Thomson Reuters.

“Our business continues to be very robust and sustainable,” said Broadcom CEO and President Hock Tan. “This is validated through our strong execution in the second quarter which drove gross margin to a record 66.6 per cent and free cash flow to 42.3 per cent of net revenue.”

The company also reaffirmed its revenue guidance for the current quarter of $5.047 billion, plus or minus $75 million, compared to analysts’ outlook of $5.06 billion, according to Bloomberg.

AVGO stock was down about 0.2% after hours, but gained 0.4% during regular trading hours.