Burger King Adds Pretzel Chicken Fries to the Menu

Restaurant Brands International Inc’s (NYSE: QSR ) Burger King has a new menu item.

Source: Shutterstock

The new item on Burger King’s Menu are Pretzel Chicken Fries. This is a new twist on the normal chicken fries that were already a part of the fast food chain’s offerings. The big difference this time around is that these chicken fries are covered in a pretzel breading.

Burger King describes the fries like this.

“Made with white meat chicken, our Chicken Fries are coated in a salty pretzel breading seasoned with savory spices and herbs. Chicken Fries are shaped like fries and are perfect to dip in any of our delicious dipping sauces.”

Customers that with calorie-counting concerns won’t find the pretzel chicken too detrimental to their diets. An order of the new menu item comes in at 340 calories. They also contain 21 grams of fat, 3.6 grams of saturated fat, 35mg of cholesterol, 1200mg of sodium, 21 grams of carbohydrates, less than 1 gram of fiber, 1 gram of sugar and 16 grams of protein.

Here’s how some Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) are reacting to Burger King’s new Pretzel Chicken Fries.

“congrats to my friend, burger king, on the launch of their new menu item: pretzel chicken fries. insane. i will NEVER stop being impressed with bk’s COURAGE and COMMITMENT to taking risks and putting f*cked up sh*t that tastes great on their menu!!!!!!!”

“NOBODY GIVES A FUCK ABOUT CHICKEN FRIES. IM TIRED OF THESE PROMOTED TWEETS.”

“Ironic how literally everything at Burger King is trash yet no other fast food chain has anything as good as their Chicken Fries.”

“Pretzel Chicken fries 🤮🤮 “

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.