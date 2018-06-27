Burger King, Budweiser Team Up to Bring Back Iconic ‘Whassup’ Commercial

Burger King and Budweiser are teaming up for a new take on an old commercial.

The new commercial from Restaurant Brands International’s (NYSE: QSR )Burger King and Anheuser Busch’s (NYSE: BUD ) Budweiser is a remake of the classic “whassup” commercial that aired back in 1999. That original ad campaign ran through 2002 and there were several references to its in pop culture at the time.

The big difference between the new and old Whassup commercial has to do with the inclusion of Burger King. The original was always for Budweiser. However, this time around the King makes a special appearance at the end of the commercial as the person outside the door.

The new Burger King version of the Whassup commercial is also only about half the length of the original. It cuts out some of the extra people and scenes to accomplish this task, but the original spirit of the ad is still there. The King that shows up at the end of the new commercial is even sticking out his tongue while saying the iconic phrase.

This new commercial from Burger King and Budweiser is to advertise the fast food chain’s newest menu item: the American Brewhouse KING Sandwich. The sandwich is a limited time offer and is only available at select locations.

You can check out the new version of the Whassup commercial featuring Burger King below. We’ve also got the original commercial under that one, so you can compare the two and take in the nostalgia.

Here’s the new one.

And now the original.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.