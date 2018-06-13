Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > California to Split Into 3 States? Here’s What You Should Know

California to Split Into 3 States? Here’s What You Should Know

The states would be California, Northern California and Southern California

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

A new initiative may lead to California splitting into 3 states, although many have denounced the radical plan.

California to split into 3 states
Source: Shutterstock

The initiative that would divide the state into three separate ones qualified Tuesday to appear on the upcoming ballot for the November general election. The move would separate Californians into three separate states: California, Northern California and Southern California, although the move would have to be approved by U.S. Congress.

The proposal was introduced by venture capitalist Tim Draper to break up the state in a campaign that is being tabbed under the name “Cal 3,” and it has received more than 402,468 valid signatures already, which tops the amount that is required by state law. California Secretary of State Alex Padilla will certify the initiative as qualified for the November 6th ballot on June 28.

Draper has said that separating California into three states would be beneficial in allowing regional communities to make better and more sensible decisions for their citizens to address the state’s most pressing issues, such as the school systems, high taxes, deteriorating infrastructure and strained government.

“The California state government isn’t too big to fail, because it is already failing its citizens in so many crucial ways,” Citizens for Cal 3 campaign spokeswoman Peggy Grande said in a statement on Tuesday. “The reality is that for an overmatched, overstretched and overwrought state-government structure, it is too big to succeed. Californians deserve a better future.”
