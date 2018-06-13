California to Split Into 3 States? Here’s What You Should Know

A new initiative may lead to California splitting into 3 states, although many have denounced the radical plan.

Source: Shutterstock

The initiative that would divide the state into three separate ones qualified Tuesday to appear on the upcoming ballot for the November general election. The move would separate Californians into three separate states: California, Northern California and Southern California, although the move would have to be approved by U.S. Congress.

The proposal was introduced by venture capitalist Tim Draper to break up the state in a campaign that is being tabbed under the name “Cal 3,” and it has received more than 402,468 valid signatures already, which tops the amount that is required by state law. California Secretary of State Alex Padilla will certify the initiative as qualified for the November 6th ballot on June 28.

Draper has said that separating California into three states would be beneficial in allowing regional communities to make better and more sensible decisions for their citizens to address the state’s most pressing issues, such as the school systems, high taxes, deteriorating infrastructure and strained government.