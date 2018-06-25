Campbell Soup Stock Jumps on Kraft Buyout Rumors

Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB ) was surging Monday on news that Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC ) may buyout the company.

According to recent reports, Campbell Soup company is preparing to put its self up for sale. This is what anonymous sources claim will take place when the company reveals the results from is strategic review in August.

These same sources say that Kraft Heinz is “very interested” in acquiring the company if it does put itself up for sale. The company also reportedly believes that Campbell Soup’s management team will start taking offers for the company soon.

The sources of this rumor claims that there should have been more consolidation of the food industry, but that there hasn’t been. As a result, some companies, such as Campbell Soup, are struggling. It’s true that CPB stock has been down over the last few months and it currently doesn’t have a permanent CEO.

If Campbell Soup puts itself up for sale, Kraft Heinz isn’t likely to be the only company that takes an interest in acquiring it. These recent reports also claim that General Mills (NYSE: GIS ) is also among the companies that may make an offer for CPB if it puts itself up for sale, reports New York Post.

“Campbell does not provide international routes to market and in the U.S., we think that CPB’s hallowed soup margins may be under structural pressure as retailers prioritize private label in a category which isn’t growing,” Wells Fargo’s John Baumgartner said in a statement obtained by Barron’s. “We don’t see CPB structurally improving KHC’s business and we could even envision a dilutive impact on KHC’s multiple.”

CPB stock was up 10% as of noon Monday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.