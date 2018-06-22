Chipotle New Menu Items 2018: Milkshakes, Avocado Tostada & More

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG ) is planning to introduce five new menu items to customers.

The chain is currently testing out its new menu items as its NEXT test kitchen in NYC. The company is hoping to use its experience here to help it bring these menu items to its other stores.

The following are the Chipotle new menu items.

Quesadillas

Nachos

Chocolate Milkshakes

Avocado Tostadas

Updated Salads

Quesadillas are the big focus that the chain has for its Chipotle new menu items. That’s because its restaurants aren’t currently able to quickly make them. This would require new grills to allow for quicker cooking of the Mexican treat.

Chipotle is aware of the problem as some of its stores already offer quesadillas, but not officially on the menu. They food can take up to two minutes and 30 second to cook, which is long in the fast food market.

Chipotle says that it will begin to slowly expand its new menu items to more stores in the future. It hopes to make changes to these products during this time to help make them better suit customers’ tastes, reports The New York Times.

Customers that are hoping to get their hands on the Chipotle new menu items anytime soon are likely out of luck. The chain hasn’t said when it will be expanding these items out to other stores. One statement even claims that all the menu items may not make it to all of the chain’s stores.

