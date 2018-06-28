Conagra Earnings: 14 Things to Know About Q4

Conagra (NYSE: CAG ) released its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 after the markets closed on Wednesday.

The following are a few things to know about Conagra’s earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year.

The company reported earnings per share of 50 cents during the quarter.

This is a 35% increase over its earnings per share of 37 cents from the same time last year.

It was able to match Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 50 cents for the period.

Revenue reported by Conagra in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 came in at $1.97 billion.

The packaged foods company’s revenue from its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 was $1.86 billion.

Analysts were expecting the company to report revenue of $1.94 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year.

The company notes that net sales growth for its Refrigerated & Frozen section was up almost 8% during the quarter.

Organic sales growth in this section was up roughly 5%

It also saw its revenue in the Grocery & Snacks segment increase by about 7% during the period.

The organic sales growth for this segment was up around 1% for the quarter.

Conagra also reported net income of $70.30 million for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

The company’s net income from the same period of the year prior was $151.90 million.

Operating income reported by CAG for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year was $70.60 million.

Operating income reported by the company in its fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year was $151.90 million.

CAG stock was up slightly as of Thursday morning.

