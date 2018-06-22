Consider These 3 MassMutual Funds for Impressive Gains

Founded in 1851, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual uses a multi-manager approach to offer services like life policies, money management and retirement planning throughout the globe. The company and its subsidiaries, which include Oppenheimer Funds, provide investment opportunities across a number of mutual funds from different categories.

The current size of MassMutual’s advisor force is around 9,500. The company is one of the leading asset managers by virtue of $771 billion of assets that it manages along with its affiliates.

Below we share with you four top-ranked MassMutual mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

MassMutual Funds for Impressive Gains: MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity Fund (MSGSX)

MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity Fund (MUTF: MSGSX ) invests a large chunk of its assets in equity securities of companies, whose market cap is similar to those included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index or the Russell 2000 Index.

The fund may also invest around one-fifth of its assets in foreign companies, including those engaged in emerging markets. MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity R5 has three-year annualized returns of 10.8%.

MSGSX has an expense ratio of 0.96% compared with the category average of 1.23%.

MassMutual Funds for Impressive Gains: MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth Fund (MPGSX)

MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth Fund (MUTF: MPGSX ) seeks to outperform the Russell 1000 Growth Index in terms of total returns. MPGSX primarily invests in common stocks issued by companies that have the potential for long-term growth.

The fund normally invests in stocks of companies that have minimum market capitalization of $200 million. MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth Fund R5 has three-year annualized returns of 12.9%.

As of March 2018, MPGSX held 407 issues, with 6.96% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

MassMutual Funds for Impressive Gains: MassMutual Premier Global Fund (MGFSX)

MassMutual Premier Global Fund (MUTF: MGFSX ) seeks capital growth for the long run. MGFSX heavily invests in common stocks issued by companies that are based in the United States as well as in non-U.S. countries. The fund may invest in non-U.S. securities without limit that include American Depositary Receipts.

Although the fund can invest in any country, including developing countries, it prefers to invest in developed markets like the United States, Western European countries and Japan. MassMutual Premier Global Fund R5 has three-year annualized returns of 9.2%.

Rajeev Bhaman is one of the fund managers of MGFSX since 2004.

