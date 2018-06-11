CoverGirl’s Flagship Store to Open in NYC

CoverGirl — owned by Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY ) — announced that the company will be opening its flagship store in New York City.

The company’s brand makeup will open the doors of its beauty store in the Big Apple’s Time Square. The move is part of the parent company Coty’s brand relaunch and it is designed to create an interactive experience for Covergirl shoppers.

The opening marks the first-ever mass beauty brand to build a flagship store in North America. The new location will be about 10,000 square feet in the center of town where 26 million consumers pass through each year.

Inside, customers will be able to play in the experiential beauty room, which has a number of interactive elements, full-service makeup application, on-the-go services and digital experiences. The store will open its doors in the fall of 2018.

CoverGirl has been seeking to increase its position in the personal experience field over the last few years, both in its online and offline operations. One such move came in 2016 when the company rolled out an augmented reality app, which can scan the user’s face on a mobile device, giving them the option to try out different types of makeup before making a purchase.

Users can also get a mobile beauty consultation to determine what product best fits their skin.

COTY stock was up about 1.3% on Monday.