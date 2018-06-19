CVS Rolls Out Prescription Drug Delivery Program

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) is now offering prescription drug delivery to its customers.

The new delivery service from CVS allows customers to receive their prescriptions from any of its 9,800 stores in the U.S. as soon as the next day. There’s is also an option for two-day shipping as well. Both of these delivery options will cost customers $4.99.

There’s also a same-day delivery option for customers filling their prescriptions with CVS. However, it is only available in a few select cities. They are New York City, Boston, Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Same-day delivery costs $8.99.

Customers in the areas where same-day delivery is available will receive their orders by 8:00 p.m., so long as orders are place by 4:00 p.m., on Monday through Friday. Orders on the weekends will show up by 4:00 p.m. if they are made by 11:00 a.m.

Customers can contact CVS for delivery in two ways. The first is to simply call their local store and ask for a delivery. The second is to use the retail chain’s mobile app to place the order.

CVS also notes that customers don’t have to just get their prescriptions when they order a delivery from the pharmacy. It is also allowing them to add other items in its store their orders. This includes several small items, such as allergy medications, feminine care products, pain relief and more. The chain is also adding more new items that can be delivered to customers alongside their prescriptions.

CVS stock was up 2% as of Tuesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.